Anderson County reported 16 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Dec. 4.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1953 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 1194 reported recovered cases, 707 active cases and 49 reported COVID deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
Testing will continue to be held at the Palestine Civic Center , 1819 West Spring St. Testing for the month of December will be each Tuesday from 9:00am – 4:00pm and each Thursday from 10:00am -7:00pm. This will be a mouth swab and testing is FREE. Testing will be done by appointment only, no walk ups. A mobile number and email are needed to receive results. To register please go to: www.gogettested.com
