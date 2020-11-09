Anderson County reported 18 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 9.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1509 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 1060 reported recovered cases, 404 active cases and 45 COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.
The county is offering free COVID-19 testing for all Monday and Wednesdays during the month of November at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W. Spring St.
Testing will be done 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
This is a mouth swab test. There are no requirements for testing but you should not eat or drink anything for 15 minutes prior to swabbing. You can get results in 48 to 96 hours. Those with positive results will receive a medical consultation from a medical provider.
Register at gogettested.com.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
For technical issues you may call 469-345-7540 or 877-837-8461 and schedule an appointment.
