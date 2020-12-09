Anderson County received notification of 14 new confirmed and probable case(s) and two deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 9..
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 2012 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 1434 reported recovered cases, 524 active cases and 54 deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
Testing will continue to be held at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 West Spring Street, through the month of December, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. This will be a mouth swab and testing is free. Testing will be done by appointment only, no walk ups. A mobile number and email are needed to receive results. To register please go to: www.gogettested.com .
