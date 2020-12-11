Anderson County received notification Friday, Dec. 11 of 42 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 2068 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 1434 reported recovered cases, 578 active cases and 57 deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
Free testing will continue to be held at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 West Spring Street. Testing is held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. This is mouth swab test. Testing will be done by appointment only, no walk ups. A mobile number and email are needed to receive results. To register please go to www.gogettested.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.