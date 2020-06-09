Judge Robert Johnston received notification on Tuesday of one (1) new confirmed COVID-19 case.
This brings the total number of cases to ninety-one (91) positive cases in Anderson County.
There are currently sixty-six (66) reported recovered cases, so we currently have twenty-five (25) active cases in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.