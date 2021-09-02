A Regeneron Infusion Clinic for patients that qualify and tested positive for COVID-19 was put together last week by Anderson County and Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Julia Short is a new nurse practitioner, who joined Palestine Family Medicine with Dr. Jose Tovar and Dr. Marco Peterson, is running the clinic this week.
Short was not to begin with Palestine Family Medicine for a couple of weeks, but began early to serve the community and help fight COVID-19.
These infusions are a treatment for persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 and must be administered within a particular time frame from when a person contracted the virus. The monoclonal antibody therapeutics are primarily delivered through a one-dose intravenous infusion. The process takes around two hours, including time for observation for side effects.
These products have been shown to reduce the need for hospitalization for eligible patients with mild to moderate symptoms, but these treatments are most beneficial when they are given to patients early in symptom progression.
“The Regeneron Infusion Clinic is definitely doing some great work and seeing lots of good results,” said Short. “We’ve had patients who have had to be wheeled in because they are so weak and have walked out on their own afterwards.”
According to Short, the infusion therapy has to be administered within the first 10 days of the virus for it to be the most effective and IV administration is the most effective method.
Short said many have questioned when they will start to feel better during or after the treatment, and based on her research and patient experiences, it’s typically between 24 and 48 hours that they start seeing symptom relief, but some have stated they feel better almost immediately afterwards.
“This treatment is definitely something near and dear to my heart,” Short said. “My own mother had COVID and was intubated almost two weeks ago and her body gave out.”
Her mother’s funeral was Sept. 1.
Short believes this treatment is a valuable resource that can help patients stay out of the hospital and stay healthy.
Anderson County also opened a COVID-19 rapid testing clinic at the Palestine Civic Center that is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and Saturday at 1819 W. Spring St.
Testing will be done on anyone that has been directly exposed to someone with COVID-19 or personally has had symptoms for no longer than the seven previous days. Testing is not allowed for healthy patients seeking negative tests for travel or to return to work.
To be tested, online registration is required and you need to bring identification. You can log onto http://tinyurl.com/COV2RapidTest or call 903-724-2803 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. for assistance with registration.
At the clinic, you must arrive in a car wearing a mask and remain there during the testing and results process which may take up to 30 minutes. No one in the vehicle is allowed to exit the vehicle.
You can also get COVID-19 testing at your doctor’s office, medical clinics and CVS.
According to Dr. Brandy Ricard-Watson, the Anderson County Health Advisor, volunteers are needed for both the infusion clinic and rapid testing clinic.
To sign up to volunteer log onto https://tinyurl.com/InfusionCenterStaff.
According to County Judge Robert Johnston, Palestine Regional Medical Center continues to work at capacity with no available beds in its ICU. Patients that need to be in ICU are on hold in the emergency room and the hospital is still on diversion for outside transfers. The hospital has cancelled all non-emergency surgery until further notice.
As of Monday, the Northeast Texas Public Health District was reporting 450 active cases in Anderson County with 96 new cases since the previous week. There have been a total of 4,143 cases with 3,609 recovered and 137 deaths.
Watson urges everyone to follow the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control including getting vaccinated, wearing masks and social distancing.
CVS, Walgreens, Brookshire’s and Kroger's pharmacies all have the vaccines available throughout the week. If you are looking for a specific vaccine, you need to call ahead and ensure they have the particular one you want at a specific location. All three vaccines are available locally.
