Anderson County was notified of 39 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Monday, Dec. 7.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1989 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 1203 reported recovered cases, 735 active cases and 51 deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
Testing will continue to be held at the Palestine Civic Center , 1819 West Spring Street.
Testing for the month of December will be each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and each Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This will be a mouth swab and testing is free.
Testing is being done by appointment only, no walk ups.
A mobile number and email are needed to receive results. To register please go to: www.gogettested.com .
For technical issues you may call 469-345-7540 or 877-837-8461 and schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.