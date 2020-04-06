COVID-19 forced Cream and Coffee’s popular Wells Creek spot to close last month, but the drive-through kiosk on Crockett Road is booming.
Small wonder: The family business continues to give local residents one of the few comforting rituals of normalcy in these crazy times.
Patrons arrive early to form lines, sometimes eight cars long. They seek not only a great cup of coffee, but also a reminder of life before the coronavirus locked us down.
“You’re always greeted with a smile and some Southern hospitality,” J’Ann Sartain, a loyal customer and friend, told the Herald-Press.
Sartain loves the Toffee Nut Latte; she also appreciates how the Musil family greets customers by name and remembers their favorite brew.
Eric and Kelly Musil started Cream and Coffee in 2011, before their eldest son Malachi, now 20, was old enough to work in the drive-through.
As they became teens, the Musil children started working, learning a lot about coffee and even more about life. “We've been able to work side-by-side with them, which has enabled us to teach them many skills,” Eric said.
With five children, including three old enough to work in the drive-through, the Musil family is pulling together, working hard, and staying healthy and mentally tough.
“We’re all working lots of hours, so we’re under a lot of stress,” owner Eric Musil.said “The family vibe is good, but we’re all getting tired.”
Another bummer was furloughing employees to stay afloat, after the Wells Creek spot closed. “We cherish our employees, so it was a hard decision,” Eric Musil said. “To keep our business going, this is what we felt we had to do.”
Closing the Wells Creek shop, a favorite local gathering spot for coffees, teas, energy drinks, Italian ice cream, pastries, pizzas, and sandwiches, cut the company's revenue by 30 percent.
Since then, Cream and Coffee has served customers from the drive-through only, operating from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. It sells a few breakfast items and about 800 drinks per day for $3 to $6 each.
Working in the food industry has taught Easton Musil, a senior at Palestine High School, how to get along with people, as well as how to manage money and time.
Jocelyn and Justus Musil, 15 and 12, also work in the drive-through when they can, though Justice is not yet old enough to work regularly. Kelly Musil orders supplies, keeps the books, and cares for Maddux, 4.
The Musils look forward to a bright future for Cream and Coffee. "Our hope and expectation in this trying season is not one of despair, but one firmly planted in faith that we will prevail," Kelly said.
