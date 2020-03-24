The office of the Anderson County Tax Assessor/Collector is closed, but the two-lane drive-through remains open.
“I strongly encourage customers both registering and titling cars as well as property tax customers take advantage of mailing transactions and our online services,” said Teri Hanks, the county tax assessor/collector. “Not utilizing the online and mail services will most definitely take longer as you will experience significant wait times in the drive through.”
Hanks noted that, in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles recently granted a 60-day temporary extension for the registration and titling of motor vehicles.
This gives drivers and auto dealers more time before they have to appear at a county tax assessor-collector office to make these arrangements.
Additionally, the Texas Comptroller’s office provided an extension of up to 90 days to pay the motor vehicle tax due on these purchases.
Late penalties will be assessed, as if the last day of the extension is the original due date.
Customers with questions should call the Palestine office at 903-723-7423, or the Frankston office at 903-876-2211. The Frankston office and a member of our team will answer your questions and provide info on how to complete your transaction.
Services are as follows:
Online service for auto registration at Texas.Gov
Renew tags and receive sticker by mail.
Your receipt is your proof of registration for 31 days.
Online service for property tax payments at - www.co.anderson.tx.us/countyoffices/taxassessor.
Your receipt will be mailed to you after it is processed.
Mail services for both auto and property tax at:
P.O. Box 1990
Palestine, Texas 75801
Your receipt will be mailed to you after it is received and processed. Postmark date is considered the date received.
Drop by slot in drive-through window.
