Anderson County will run its Democratic Primary run-off election on July 14. with early voting beginning on June 29.
The original primary run-off election was set for May 26, but changed due to state mitigation measures made by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The only two races on the ballot in Anderson County are between Royce West and Mary “MJ” hegar for U.S. Senator and Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo for Railroad Commissioner.
f you voted in the Democratic primary you are eligible to vote in the runoff. If you did not participate in the Republican or Democratic Primary election. you are eligible to vote in the runoff.
There are no Republican run-off races in Anderson County this year.
If you voted in the Republican Primary, you are not eligible to vote in the Democratic runoff.
Sample ballots are available at the Anderson County Election Office.
Early voting will take place at the Anderson County Annex, 703 North Mallard Street, in Palestine, Room 103 A, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 29 through July 2 and July 6 through July 10. They will be closed on July 3 in observation of July 4.
You are asked to have your ID available upon arrival.
The July 14 election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following polling places:
Palestine High School for Voting boxes 1-5
Washington Early Childhood for Voting boxes 6-12
PISD Administration Building for Voting boxes 13 – 18, 23
Freedom Fellowship Church for Voting boxes 19-22, 24
Please contact the Anderson County Election Office for additional information, 903-723-7438.
