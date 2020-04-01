Dr. Carolyn Salter is hosting bi-weekly Facebook Live updates on Coronavirus and its local impact. A candidate for Texas’ Fifth Congressional District (D-Palestine), she is providing information for local residents. Salter is a practicing physician and former mayor of Palestine.
The Facebook updates, which air at 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, focuses on medical facts, care concerns, and statistics on the disease’s spread.
Each broadcast updates viewers on the number of COVID-19 cases and morbidity in the state, District 5, and surrounding areas, such as Tyler. Salter has posted a link to Texas Department of State Health Services’ “COVID-19 Dashboard,” which provides daily updates on the number of infections and deaths. Reliable information sources, federal legislation, healthcare coverage and insurance, and even the impact of social distancing on mental health are also discussed.
Last week, Salter spoke about availability of COVID-19 testing. Local clinics and hospitals are the best source, she said, but patients need to call ahead to inquire. Her own Sycamore Medical Clinic is providing drive-by testing in its back parking lot, following public health recommendations.
With healthcare reform for rural Americans one of Salter’s political platforms, the live broadcasts are providing information without turning to partisan issues.
“I feel like things are under control, under the circumstances,” Salter said in her March 27 broadcast, after praising the governor and local leaders for their mandates limiting group gatherings and dining services.
Hundreds of locals have liked and shared the broadcasts, including Tracy Torma of Palestine. “I watch regularly because she gives a factual and calm overview of what’s happening on the national front as well as locally,” Torma said. “There’s no spin, just facts. It’s reassuring to hear her perspective.”
District 5, currently held by Representative Lance Gooden, R-Terrell, runs through Dallas, Van Zandt, Wood, Kaufman, Henderson, Cherokee, and Anderson counties.
The page also features videos and news links providing facts about immunology, medical research, and other sources. One post, dubbed “I Gotta Wash My Hands,” is a parody music video of hand washing recommendations to the tune of the Beatles’ single, “I Wanna Hold Your Hand.”
Viewers can access Dr. Salter’s COVID-19 updates on Facebook @salterforcongress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.