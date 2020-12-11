Hospital administrators attribute this year’s decline in emergency medical service calls to patient fears of catching COVID-19, but express concern that the lower number of calls may result in patients not receiving the help they need.
Palestine Regional Medical Center’s EMS Director Matt Davis said his department is averaging 875 responses a month in 2020, compared to 915 per month in 2019 and previous years. Davis warns that avoiding calls may mean that untreated health conditions can worsen and lead to more severe health conditions.
“I believe the decrease is due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Davis said. “It’s worrisome because we want people to get the care they need.”
Davis said many EMS calls never result in a trip to the hospital, resulting in no charge to the patient. Additionally, people can always refuse to board an ambulance, even if personnel have already administered care.
PRMC’s Director of Operations Victor LeGloahec agrees that emergency calls have been down during the pandemic due to fears of exposure to the coronavirus. LeGloahec said charges for EMS services depend on the situation.
LeGloahec said each ambulance is like a “mobile critical care unit,” capable of performing medical triage when called to an emergency. He encourages the public to err on the side of caution, and wants people to call for help even if they’re not sure a trip to the hospital is needed.
LeGloahec said many calls to EMS do not result in transport to the hospital.
“I don’t think you can ever really put a price on your health,” he said. “There are a lot of times that EMS crews go out and triage the patient and give them care. To be on the safer side is the best way to go.”
For example, EMS providers can help patients board a private vehicle so they can drive to a doctor’s appointment and receive needed follow-up medical care.
“If someone’s not able to get a person into a vehicle to go to a doctor’s appointment, we’ll drive out to their home to help,” Davis said. “If we can help them, we do; that’s not something we charge for. It helps the patient get the care that they need.”
Patient education from EMS providers is also down during the pandemic, as providers have had fewer opportunities to speak at public events. Davis said that despite the pandemic, patients and families can still call EMS for education on use of medical equipment in their homes because they want to prevent recurrent illnesses or life-threatening situations.
“We still want people to get help when they need help,” he said. “We’re trying to do things as safely as we can for everybody.”
For non-emergency questions about EMS services in Anderson County, call Kathy Gannon at 903-731-5377 during the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In case of emergency, call 911.
