Palestine Independent School District is bringing at-home learning back to reduce COVID-19 transmission. The Palestine High School campus closed Friday and will remain closed through Nov. 27 due to a quarantine-related shortage of teaching staff.
Thus far, all lower campuses will remain open through Thursday, Nov. 19. Friday, Nov. 20 will be an at-home learning day for all PISD students.
Teachers are still coming to work at all campuses, but the Friday closures reduce the number of contacts and allow more time for sanitizing and deep cleaning.
Of the high school’s 100-plus teachers and staff, a significant number are quarantining at home for two weeks, primarily due to possible COVID-19 exposure. The temporary school closure allows high school students to continue learning at home through Nov. 20, the day before Thanksgiving Break.
“The number of persons who are being required to quarantine at the high school has made it impossible to have in person classes on that campus,” stated Superintendent Jason Marshall in a letter to students, staff, and parents Friday.
High school classes will resume Monday, Nov. 30. All students are off from school for Thanksgiving break between Nov. 23 through Nov. 27.
At-home learning returned to the lower campuses yesterday, though some elementary campuses allowed students to come for optional extended learning. At-home learning will occur at all campuses next Friday.
Marshall stated the district is still committed to providing in-person instruction to students at all lower campuses through next Thursday, provided the number of faculty and staff in quarantine does not rise.
The letter also states that at-home learning is likely to continue on Fridays for all students through the end of the first semester, but the decision will be made when school resumes after Thanksgiving break.
The district is providing takeout breakfast and lunch meals behind the PHS cafeteria for students affected by school closures.
Larissa Loveless, the district’s public relations director, said PISD students have been wearing masks at school, social distancing, and following other health precautions. Instead, teacher quarantines are likely related to exposures from people in the community who are not following safety guidelines.
“We encourage everyone to wear their masks, wash hands, and social distance as much as possible,” Loveless said.
