The U.S. Treasurer will issue the first COVID-19 stimulus check payments via direct deposits to some Americans this week.
Those getting their 2018 or 2019 tax returns via direct deposit will reportedly get their stimulus money no later than Wednesday.
The last stimulus check, issued in 2008-2009, took the government months to get into the hands of the people. This time they've done it in just two weeks.
Those taxpayers who have previously filed but did not use direct deposit will be able to provide their banking information online to a newly designed secure portal on IRS.gov in mid-April. Taxpayers should not provide their direct deposit or other banking information for others to input on their behalf into the secure portal.
If the IRS does not have a taxpayer's direct deposit information, a check will be mailed to the address on file. The US Treasurer has not reported when Americans will receive paper checks, but earlier reports said those without direct deposit information could wait until mid-August or later to receive checks by mail.
The IRS and its Criminal Investigation Division have seen a wave of new and evolving phishing schemes against taxpayers. In most cases, the IRS will deposit economic impact payments into the direct deposit account taxpayers previously provided on tax returns.
Taxpayers should watch not only for emails but also text messages, website, and social media attempts that request money or personal information.
"History has shown that criminals take every opportunity to perpetrate a fraud on unsuspecting victims, especially when a group of people is vulnerable or in a state of need," said IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Don Fort. "While you are waiting to hear about your economic impact payment, criminals are working hard to trick you into getting their hands on it. The IRS Criminal Investigation Division is working hard to find these scammers and shut them down. Meantime, we ask people to remain vigilant."
It was in late March that the federal government passed a $2.2-trillion stimulus bill to financially help those that have been impacted hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, roughly 16.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past three weeks. One in 10 have lost their jobs during the pandemic.
Those with adjusted gross income less than $75,000 should receive $ 1,200. Married couples who filed jointly and made less than $150K will receive $2,400.
The payment is reduced by $5 for each $100 above $75,000.
Parents will receive an additional $500 for each qualifying child.
Single filers whose income is over $99,000, and joint filers with no children who exceed an income of $198,000, are not eligible.
Some people who regularly receive Social Security payments may also be eligible to receive a stimulus payment.
