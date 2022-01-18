President Joe Biden announced last week that the government will provide 1 billion free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests. The website to order the testing kits launched early Tuesday, with delivery scheduled to begin at the end of the month.
According to the website, www.covidtests.gov, every home in the United States is eligible to order four free tests. Orders will ship through the United States Postal Service within seven to 12 days. Everyone is encouraged to order tests now so they have them when needed.
The tests are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR, and provide results in 30 minutes, with no lab drop-off required.
Widespread vaccination is critical to help end the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC recommends moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of Pfizer 28 days after their second shot. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized and recommended for children 5 to 11.
Everyone 12 and older is now encouraged to get a booster.
Boosters are recommended for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after two months; Pfizer and Moderna, five months.
Vaccines are free for everyone 5 and older and available at most local pharmacies. Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a local provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.