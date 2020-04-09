Amid travel restrictions and self-quarantines, the demand for gasoline has dried up in recent weeks, dropping U.S. gas prices to their lowest levels in four years.
This week in some parts of East Texas, gas prices dipped below $1.50 a gallon; gas prices, nationwide, are expected to drop even lower in the coming weeks.
With more than 50 percent of the country under travel restrictions or a stay-at-home order, the average U.S. price for a gallon of gas has dropped to $1.90.
In Texas, the average price is nearly 30 cents cheaper, with stations in some cities even lower. A price of $1.48 per gallon of regular gas was spotted in Jacksonville Thursday.
“Gasoline demand continues to decline as many people adhere to shelter-in-place orders,” AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster said Thursday.
“Market analysts will be watching to see if the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries will agree on a crude oil production cut today.”
In addition to world-wide travel restrictions – in some cases entire countries, like the United Kingdom, are going into lockdown – a weeks-old production war between OPEC nation Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia has also contributed to a surplus of oil.
Unable to agree on how to slow world-wide oil production, Russia refused to slow their refineries; Saudi Arabia, in turn, ramped up production.
The result: The lowest crude oil prices in more than 20 years.
Industry experts say Russia and Saudi Arabia will meet again this week; U.S. refineries have already slowed production.
“Until crude oil prices and gasoline demand increase, cheaper gas prices are likely here for the foreseeable future,” Armbruster said.
