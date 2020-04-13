Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended his COVID-19 disaster declaration for all counties Sunday.
The declaration, originally issued March 13, came in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It was set to expire after a month, which was Monday.
“By extending my disaster declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health,” Abbott said. “I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my executive orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
When Abbott issued the initial disaster declaration a month ago, Texas reported only 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Easter Sunday, the state reported 13,484 cases and 271 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.