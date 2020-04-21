Battling the spread of COVID-19 isn't cheap. Federal and state grants, however, are making it more affordable for Palestine.
Members of the Palestine City Council unanimously approved a federal Bureau of Justice grant that will refund the city up to nearly $45,000 for supplies purchased in battling the pandemic.
Since the emergency declaration last month, the city has spent nearly $20,000, Emergency Management Coordinator Mendi Chambers told the Herald-Press.
“Supplies are getting hard to come by,” she said Tuesday. “Prices are also going up. We haven’t been able to find any Lysol wipes at all.”
A supplemental grant through the East Texas Council of Governments will cover costs that exceed the BOJ grant.
Recently, Chambers secured 400 of the much-needed N95 protective masks, as well as gloves and surgical masks for Palestine’s first responders. The federal grant will reimburse those costs.
Chambers, who was promoted to emergency management coordinator in January, has researched and wrote grant applications for the city for about four years. When she found the COVID-19 grants, she immediately applied.
District 2 Councilman Mitchell Jordan, who moved to accept the two grants, said they will bolster community safety.
“I applaud Mindy Chambers for fighting for the first responders, and getting them some much needed equipment,” Jordan told the Herald-Press.
“It’s extremely important the city stay in front of any state and federal-level grants for corona virus protection.”
In other action, council members tabled a discussion on the Hotel Occupancy Tax Payment Deferral Program.
Council members also met in closed, executive session to discuss City Manager Leslie Cloer.
The closed session sparked speculation in the community about whether council members were unhappy with Cloer.
Mayor Steve Presley, however, told the Herald-Press Tuesday he and council members are confident in Cloer’s abilities to run city operations.
