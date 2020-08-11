The Grapeland Chamber of Commerce canceled the 2020 Peanut Festival Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year is the 75th anniversary.
In a statement, the Chamber said, “It is with great sadness that we announce that we will be canceling the events at the park for the 2020 Grapeland Peanut Festival. This decision was not made easily or hastily and was made with the safety and love of our community in mind.
CDC guidelines define this as a high risk event. We, in good conscience, cannot host this event while ensuring the safety and well-being of the participants.
It is our desire to support our community to the best of our ability without contributing to any unnecessary risk.”
According to Brandon Bridges, the festival chair, the parade has also been canceled, however, the Chamber plans to host a modified Queen’s Coronation and sell t-shirts to help fund the pageant’s scholarships.
“We don’t know exactly what this modified pageant will be, but we are working to establish that now,” Bridges said. “It may be a pay-per-view or live streaming event. We have not worked out all the details yet.”
In the past, former Peanut Queens have been honored at the significant anniversaries of the event. This year, the Chamber will have to get creative to pay tribute to the former queens.
“We have footage of our first queen, and footage of past pageants we can use,” Bridges said. “It’s not ideal, but we are trying to be fair to this group of senior girls who want their turn to compete for the title of Grapeland’s Peanut Queen, while keeping the safety of the community in mind. There is no foreseeable way for us to host a festival this October in the park or a parade and maintain the safety of the citizens of Grapeland.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.