On the second day of the 2020-2021 school year, Grapeland Independent School District reported a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on its elementary campus.
“After careful review, we have determined that the COVID-positive person did not come into contact with all students, staff or areas accessed by all students or staff,” said Don Jackson, Superintendent.
The school is working with the local health department on this matter.
According to Jackson, the local health department has begun an investigation and the school has contacted any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual.
“All students and staff who came into close contact have been directly notified,” Jackson said. “Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, so that there will not be any further spread. We will keep you apprised of further updates.”
Due to privacy requirements, the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her are being withheld.
Jackson said operations at Grapeland Elementary School will be modified.
While the school has no reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, they are asking that everyone be diligent and watch for symptoms of COVID-19.
Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:
Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;
Sore throat;
New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing, or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline;
Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or
New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.
If you begin experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that is not typical, you are encouraged to contact your physician.
Anyone in the community who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 is encouraged to notify the school by contacting Kristy Word at 936-687-2317.
