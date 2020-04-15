The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is moving inmates infected with the coronavirus in Anderson County to a unit in the Huntsville area.
According to Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston, Bryan Collier, the director of TDCJ announced on Wednesday all inmates in the Beto Unit, in Tennessee Colony, that are infected, as well as any future infected, with COVID-19 are being moved to a medical unit in the Huntsville area, closer to Galveston where their largest medical units are located.
On Tuesday, Beto reported 97 positive tests and 13 negative tests, with seven cases pending.
TDCJ is making this move in an effort to preserve the health of its employees and the other inmates being housed at Beto.
On Tuesday, Judge Robert Johnston reported a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Anderson County. All four patients are isolated at home, under a physician's care. Two cases are travel-related; the other two were contracted at the workplace.
Johnston believes Anderson County has been able to keep its numbers low due to early and strict precautions taken by county officials. “I believe we’ve been able to keep our numbers and exposures low because we as a county were proactive and took the necessary measures to protect the community early on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.