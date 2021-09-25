Morning Star Baptist Church has teamed up with the Texas Department of Health to host two COVID vaccine drives, each to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 30. There will be refreshments and door prizes.
Face coverings must be worn.
Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardians.
Morning Star Baptist Church is located at 1500 W. Palestine Ave. in Palestine.
COVID cases continue to develop in East Texas. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the county received notice of 186 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in Anderson County since Thursday, Sept. 16.
Since March 2020 there have now been 5,239 confirmed and probable cases in the county. There are 4,024 recovered cases, 1,121 active cases and a total of 94 deaths.
Dr. Brandy Ricard-Watson, the Anderson County Health Advisor, urges everyone to follow the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control including getting vaccinated, wearing masks and social distancing.
Per CDC guidelines, persons over the age of 18 can receive the one-dose J & J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine while eligibility to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is expanded to anyone over the age of 12. It is required that a parent or legal guardian be present with the minor as well as proof of age for the vaccine to be administered.
CVS, Walgreens, Brookshire’s and Kroger's pharmacies all have the vaccines available throughout the week. If you are looking for a specific vaccine, you need to call ahead and ensure they have the particular one you want at a specific location. All three vaccines are available locally.
Anderson County is operating a COVID-19 rapid testing clinic at the Palestine Civic Center. It is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday at 1819 W. Spring St. To be tested, online registration is required and you need to bring identification. You can log onto http://tinyurl.com/COV2RapidTest or call 903-724-2803 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. for assistance with registration.
The county is also operating a Regeneron Infusion Clinic in a joint effort with Palestine Regional Medical Center for patients that qualify and tested positive for COVID-19. The clinic is also at the civic center. You must be referred by a doctor for the infusion therapy.
