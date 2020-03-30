Local health officials say they're prepared for the first cases of COVID-19 in Anderson County. It's not known, however, how many test kits are available locally.
Roy Finch, chief executive officer of Palestine Regional Medical Center, said the hospital has sufficient testing kits and capabilities to handle local coronavirus cases. PRMC continues to evaluate patients – in the emergency room and inpatient units – following the appropriate COVID-19 testing guidelines, he said.
“We are confident in our ability to evaluate, manage, and treat patients who may have COVID-19,” Finch said. “We stand ready to serve our community.”
Finch would not, however, say how many people the hospital has tested. “That information becomes outdated almost instantly and is cumbersome to track in some instances,” Finch said.
Palestine physician Carolyn Salter said, without insurance, COVID-19 tests cost roughly $130. Medicare, Medicaid, and some state-regulated insurances cover test costs, some with a deductible or co-pay.
On March 24, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Insurance urged health insurance providers and health management organizations to waive costs associated with diagnosing and testing for the virus.
“We must ensure no Texan is denied access to testing resources relating to coronavirus,” Abbott said.
A testing kit can perform 700 to 800 patients samples. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the test kits for public health laboratories.
The collection kits with swabs are not limited COVID-19. Health care providers use them to collect specimens for a variety of respiratory viruses.
Health care providers can order tests from a private or public health lab, if patients meet testing criteria after consultation with their local health department. Tests conducted by a private lab are billed to the patient’s insurance. Public health labs will perform most of the testing, the CDC has said.
Testing criteria for public health labs include having COVID-like symptoms, plus at least one risk factor: Symptoms serious enough to need hospitalization, or high-risk for serious illness, such as patients 65 and older or with underlying health conditions, recent travel in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or contact with a known case
Those criteria help medical personnel focus on patients who most need testing.
Tests include a brush inserted through the nose to secure a sample from the back of the throat behind the nose. Some tests also include an oral swab. The brush/swab are then put in transport containers and sent to a lab. Results take two to five days.
Finch said patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call providers before going to their offices. Providers may then consult with the health department to determine if testing is appropriate.
Those with a medical emergency, including shortness of breath, should call 9-1-1 and notify the dispatch agent that they are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
An emergency medicine provider will determine, in coordination with the health department and CDC guidelines, if testing is appropriate.
Patients who have difficulty breathing should seek care immediately.
Abbott has ordered all hospitals, clinics, and testing centers to submit daily reports on COVID-19 tests, as well as hospital bed capacity, to the state.
The novel coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, Chine in December 2019. Most patients infected with the virus develop fever or symptoms of acute respiratory illness, such as a dry cough and difficulty breathing.
Salter reported that the R-0 factor, the rate of transmission from one person to another, while originally thought to be much higher, is only 2 to 2.5.
