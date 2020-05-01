A special live streaming concert to benefit Palestine Food Banks will rock the Shelton Gin Saturday, May 9.
The concert will kick off at 11 a.m. on the Shelton Gin’s Facebook feed. Local artists to perform include Kade Callaway, Blindpursuit, Alex Smith, and Blacktop Mojo’s lead singer Matt James.
“I’m glad to be able to do a little something to help out my friends and neighbors here in Palestine,” James said.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, local food banks have worked tirelessly to assist members of our community hurt by the slumping economy.
LeeAnn Martine, a local community activist and business owner, decided she wanted to help.
“I’ve been watching a former classmate in Georgia singing online two or three nights a week to raise money for his local food shelters, and he’s raised close to $6,000,” Martine said. “I wanted to do something like that. I reached out to Gandhi at the Shelton Gin and everything just fell into place.”
Ganhdi, the owner of the Shelton Gin; Stuart Whitaker, Melissa McGlaun of KYYK, and Tish Shade of the Palestine Areas Chamber of Commerce have teamed up with Martine to set up the event. Through sponsorships, Martine said they have already raised $4,500.
“We've got a good start,” she said. “We can’t wait to rally the community for this cause.”
Blindpursuit is ready to rock for a cause.
“In these uncertain times, we feel blessed and fortunate to give back to our communities,” said Michael Paul Jones, the band's male lead singer. “We’re looking forward to sharing the stage with so many local artist for this great cause.”
All musicians are donating their time for this event.
Throughout the event, cash and non-perishable food donations for our local food banks will be received at the door of the Shelton Gin. Our local car dealerships, including Palestine Toyota, Elliott Chrysler, All Star Ford and All Star Autoplex, have volunteered trucks to store the food donations throughout the event.
Early cash and non-perishable food donations will be collected May 4 – May 8 by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 401 West Main Street, in downtown, Palestine.
To become a sponsor, contact Melissa McGlaun with KYYK at 903-922-9725.
