Though some Texas districts with higher COVID-19 case counts are delaying school openings until September, Anderson County schools are opening this month. Palestine, Frankston, Slocum, and Elkhart school districts opened this week. Neches, and Cayuga open Monday, University Academy on Tuesday while Westwood and Grapeland open Wednesday.
However, back-to-school procedures are anything but routine this year in local schools. Many districts conducted and compiled parent surveys this summer to gather data they could use to make decisions for student learning.
Palestine and Frankston schools modified their opening schedules, staggering student arrivals throughout the week to allow more time to learn new procedures and safety precautions in smaller groups. Palestine schools called this week’s orientation a “smart opening,” while Frankston dubbed its procedure a “soft opening.”
“The purpose of the soft opening was to have low numbers to show students the new procedures and safety measures for the year, and just get used to going back to school,” said Frankston Superintendent Nicci Cook. “The students and staff have had two great days of orientation with very small numbers.”
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement of guidelines for reopening schools in July, local school districts fervently worked up plans and procedures to avoid COVID-19 transmission among students, faculty, and families. The districts developed different plans to meet their communities’ needs.
Most plans incorporate varied instruction, use of personal protective equipment, increased sanitation of furniture and equipment, and face covering requirements for staff members and students 10 and older. Some districts are requiring all students to wear masks unless they are at least six feet apart.
Even riding the bus to school will look different, with many districts requiring bus riders, regardless of age, to wear face coverings; some districts are encouraging parent drop off when possible.
This year’s return to school is requiring more choices and more responsibilities. Many districts are ensuring parents’ commitment to student safety by requiring them to sign forms stating their intentions to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms each day before bringing them to school. Teachers and staff members are also required to screen themselves before coming to work.
Instructional delivery is also looking different in the 2020-2021 school year. Under Abbott’s orders, Texas districts are permitted to offer three options: Face-to-face instruction, remote instruction at home, or a hybrid of the two. Under the third option, some districts are allowing a choice of learning virtually at home or participating in classroom instruction at school.
The state’s guidelines allow districts to develop plans that suit the needs of students and communities. Elkhart is one district allowing families a choice of learning at school or online. However, by choosing virtual instead of classroom instruction, students may forfeit their eligibility to participate in extracurricular activities.
“As we prepare our children for life after high school, they must have choices and opportunities for their career path or choose to continue on with education,” said Elkhart’s superintendent, Lamont Smith. “In regards to education, this year, we gave our students an opportunity to choose.”
