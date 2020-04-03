A grass-roots group, co-founded by YMCA Director Cindy Piersol, on Thursday launched an on-line petition drive to make Interim Police Chief Mark Harcrow the permanent chief.
As of 2:15 p.m. Friday, the Keep Mark Harcrow Police Chief petition, at change.org, had nearly 500 digital signatures.
Harcrow, a Palestine native, became interim chief six months ago, after former Police Chief Andy Harvey of Dallas resigned.
“We’ve had all kinds of out-of-town chiefs,” supporter Charlie Smith told the Herald-Press. “They wander off like stray dogs after a year or so, and leave their fleas and ticks behind.
“Mark’s a homegrown man, and wants to serve the community until he retires here.”
Piersol said the community is tired of waiting on city hall.
“This is a call to action,” she said. “We need strong leadership in the police department like we have in city government. Mark has proven himself time and again.
“With the pandemic and emergency declaration, there’s no logical reason to delay.”
Any candidate for police chief selected by the city manager is subject to city council approval.
Besides Piersol and her husband, John, owner of Iron Gate Feed, other members of the grass-roots group include Mark Davis of Austin Bank; Palestine school board member Jessica McCann; Leann Martine, who, with her husband, owns Palestine Air and Heat; and Roundhouse Liquor Store owner Charlie Smith.
Harcrow has already garnered the support of Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell, Anderson County Sheriff-elect Rudy Flores, and Judge Michael Davis, among others.
Attempts to contact City Manager Leslie Cloer were unsuccessful.
City Councilman Mitchell Jordan said Friday he supports making Harcrow chief.
Harcrow said the community backing has been humbling. “I am just overwhelmed by all of the support,” he said.
To sign the online petition, visit http://chng.it/SK49f57W
