The Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday will open its first mobile test collection site in Anderson County, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Courthouse Annex, 703 N. Mallard, in Palestine.
COVID-19 tests will be conducted by appointment only; pre-approval is necessary. To register, call 512.883.2400, or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services' registration site at txcovidtest.org
The phone line will become active midnight Friday.
Participants will be screened for symptoms, including fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste or smell.
Testing will be limited to those with symptoms, even though many carriers of the coronavirus are asymptomatic. The tests, which take about 10 minutes, are without cost.
“I asked for this, because the more testing we do, the better off we are,” Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston said.
