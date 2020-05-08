The Texas Department of Health and Human Services will conduct another Anderson County mobile test collection site for COVID-19 on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Courthouse Annex, 703 N. Mallard, in Palestine.
Coronavirus tests will be conducted by appointment only; pre-approval is necessary. To register, call 512.883.2400, or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services' registration site at txcovidtest.org.
Registration will be open Saturday. The phone line will become active midnight Friday.
Participants will be screened for symptoms, including fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste or smell. Actual tests will be limited to those with symptoms, even though many carriers of the coronavirus are asymptomatic.
The tests, which take about 10 minutes, are without cost.
Sunday’s testing will have two car lanes for faster service.
