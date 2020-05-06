BY PENNYLYNN WEBB
More local artists have been added to Saturday’s special live streaming concert, sponsored by the Shelton Gin, to benefit Palestine Food Banks.
There are now six local acts performing throughout the day, including the newly added Cody Hibbard and Kenny McCann.
The concert will kick off at 11 a.m. on the Shelton Gin’s Facebook feed.
Matt James will perform first, followed by Alex Smith, Cade Callaway, Cody Hibbard, Kenny McCann, and Blindpursuit. Each act will headline the show, with each performing approximately an hour.
The event was the brainchild of LeeAnn Martine, a local community activist and business owner. She was inspired by a former classmate in Georgia, who raised about $6,000 for his local food shelters by performing online two or three nights a week.
Martine reached out to Gandhi at the Shelton Gin and everything just fell into place.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, local food banks have worked tirelessly to assist members of our community hurt by the slumping economy,” Martine said.
Ganhdi, the owner of the Shelton Gin; Stuart Whitaker, Melissa McGlaun of KYYK; and Tish Shade, of the Palestine Areas Chamber of Commerce, teamed up with Martine to set up the event.
Through sponsorships, the group has already raised more than $5,000.
“I’m so grateful to be part of this event,” Gandhi said. “This is a great opportunity for a local business to give back to people in the community who are truly in need.”
All musicians are donating their time for this event.
Throughout the event, cash and non-perishable food donations for local food banks will be received at the door of the Shelton Gin. Local car dealerships, including Palestine Toyota and All Star Ford, have volunteered trucks to store the food donations during the event.
Early cash and non-perishable food donations will be collected May 4 – May 8 by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 401 West Main Street, in downtown Palestine.
To become a sponsor, contact Melissa McGlaun with KYYK at 903-922-9725.
