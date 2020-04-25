More than 200 employees Friday at Anderson County's Beto Unit were tested for COVID-19, state Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) told the Herald-Press today. Voluntary testing continued this weekend. The maximum-security prison, six miles south of Tennessee Colony, employs about 630 workers, including 430 security personnel.
COVID-19 tests, administered by the University of Texas Medical Branch, are free to Beto employees, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported.
Meantime, Anderson County today reported another confirmed case of COVID-19, raising the total of such cases to 19. Palestine has 18 of the cases; Elkhart has one.
The testing initiative for Beto employees came after local officials raised concerns about efforts by TDCJ to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among employees and inmates at Beto. Local officials on Friday also questioned the effectiveness of voluntary testing, arguing the tests should cover everyone.
Today, TDCJ reported 15 employees and 134 prisoners with positive COVID-19 tests. The 134 prisoners do not include the 94 inmates infected with the virus who last week were transferred out of Beto.
More than 2,500 additional Beto prisoners, who may have had contact with the virus, have been placed on medical restriction.
Beto remains on lockdown, and several family members of prisoners complained to the Herald-Press today about unsanitary conditions and a lack of food -- conditions TDCJ has denied.
Family members also said some prisoners weren't reporting COVID-19-like symptoms because they feared getting transferred to Beto's “death wing,” where inmates with confirmed infections are isolated from the rest of the population.
