When Anderson County resident Susie Whitten spotted a man at her mailbox, her first thought was that a new mail-carrier was on her route.
Then it hit her: It was Sunday.
Whitten, 62, was the victim of potential postal theft – and she wasn't the only one near her home on Anderson County Road.
“I went outside, and he had already driven down my dead-end road,” Whitten told the Herald-Press Sunday. “In my box were tons of ripped open mail from cities like Tyler, Bullard, and Jacksonville – all opened.”
Infuriated, Whitten stood in the road, shaking fistfuls of letters at the alleged mail thief, as he drove back down the street.
“He just drove around me,” she said. “He knew I’d caught him in the act, so he turned his head as he passed me. I got his license plate, though.”
After the culprit drove away, Whitten and her husband walked around their neighborhood. Open mail littered the rural road and filled neighbors' mailboxes.
Whitten immediately called the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, which took a report over the phone and instructed Whitten to contact the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Service.
“For the most part, we prefer this sort of thing get forwarded to us,” USPIS spokesman Paul Ecker told the Herald-Press. “We do have a balanced partnership with local law enforcement, but we prefer to prosecute matters under federal law, not state, whenever possible.”
Inspectors battle postal theft daily, Ecker said. With stimulus checks coming, and more people shopping from home due to COVID-19, would-be thieves could be licking their chops.
“The level of deliveries will be like what we typically see during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” Ecker said.
The postal service, however, doesn't expect an increase in postal thefts, Ecker said, especially if people take precautions.
Knowing approximate mail-delivery times and checking mailboxes at least daily should deter thieves.
“If you are at work, or away, have a trusted friend or neighbor pick up your mail when they get their own,” Ecker said.
Locking mailboxes can be purchased; the ultra-security conscious can secure a post office box at the local post office.
“Informed delivery,” a little-known free service offered by the postal service can bolster security for postal customers.
With informed delivery, a photo is taken of customers’ mail. The photo is emailed to customers, so they are aware of what to expect – and what might be missing.
“The USPS delivers millions of pieces of mail daily,” Ecker said. “We hate to hear about thefts, and our postal inspectors will respond quickly to every call. We do all we can to safeguard the mail. We want to public to trust in us.”
To sign up for informed delivery, visit informeddeliver.usps.com
For mail security tips and more, visit the United States Postal Inspection Service at https://uspis.gov
