Palestine Regional Medical Center is offering online registration for a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site at 4000 TX Loop 256, Palestine.
Click here to see if you are eligible or sign up: https://prmcvaccine.timetap.com
Available doses are limited at this time to Tier 1A and 1B recipients.
Physician approval is needed for patients on blood thinners or a bleeding disorder.
You will not be eligible for a vaccine if you meet any of the below criteria:
Under 18 years of age.
Received a vaccine within the last 14 days.
Received convalescent plasma within 90 days.
Received monoclonal antibody within 90 days.
A COVID Pre-Vaccination-Screening-Form and Immunization Registry Form will need to be completed and brought with you to your appointment. These forms will be emailed to you after you book your appointment. Please print out both forms and fill out before your appointment to help expedite wait times.
Receiving the COVID vaccine is free; however, there are costs associated with providing this service to the community. Please bring your health insurance card. An administration fee may be billed to your insurance company or government fund for the uninsured, but will not result in any cost to the vaccine recipient. You are authorizing the billing of the administration fee to your insurance provider if applicable.
Once your appointment is set, you will receive an email confirmation. You will also get a reminder email 24 hours before your appointment. Reminder that it is highly recommended to be observed for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
