Palestine Superintendent Jason Marshall announced Tuesday the district would forgo its COVID-19 Phase-In Plan and return to school at full capacity Monday, Aug. 31.
“We believe we’ve become proficient enough at implementing the COVID-19 safety precautions that we can now allow all students the opportunity to come to school each and every day,” Marshall said. “Also, we know that Virtual Learning Model for many students and parents has proven challenging and that most parents are ready for students to attend school every day. So, we have adjusted our calendar to allow all students to attend school in-person and to provide students and teachers “catch-up time” prior to the conclusion of the first grading period.”
Aug. 31 – Sept. 3 All students will attend school each day in person.
Sept. 4 – At home learning for all students; primarily catch-up work; no students attending in-person school, but all students must login/work remotely.
Sept. 7 – Labor Day Holiday
Sept. 14 – Sept. 17 – All students will attend school each day in person.
Sept. 18 – At home learning for all students; primarily catch-up work; no students attending in-person school, but all students must login/work remotely.
Sept. 21 – Sept. 24 – All students will attend school each day in person.
Sept. 25 – At home learning for all students; primarily catch-up work; no students attending in-person school, but all students must login/work remotely. Last day of first grading period.
All students must continue to follow the COVID-19 procedures.
Face mask rules are still in place.
Buses for all bus riders will run beginning on Monday. Face masks must be worn on the bus.
The school will continue to provide breakfast and lunch as they have the last couple of weeks. Any student that has chosen the 100% home learning model and needs meals is asked to contact their campus principal.
The TACE Program will begin Aug. 31, one week earlier than scheduled.
If your student is currently on the 100% home learning plan and you want them to attend school in-person, you may make that change this week. If your student is coming to school in person and you want to move your student to the 100% home learning model, you may also do that this week. If you don’t make the change by Monday, you will need to wait until the beginning of the second grading period to make that change. To apply for the second grading period change, you will need to make your request by Sept. 11.
All students and staff are required to self-monitor for COVID-19 on a daily basis prior to coming to school. PISD will continue with its COVID precautions, including daily temperature checks.
“Thank you for working with us and making this transition back into school a successful one,” Marshall said.
