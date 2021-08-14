Jason Marshall, superintendent of Palestine Independent School District, is treading carefully.
He is straddling the COVID-19 divide while trying to make choices that will protect students and teachers and still ensure the schools in his care have the funding and educational choices needed.
This is urgent now more than ever following a year that saw educational regression due to the pandemic’s challenges.
“In my opinion, public schools are in a more difficult position today than we were a year ago,” he said.
Students returned to school for in-person learning on Thursday, in the middle of a surge of the latest COVID-19 strain and in the middle of mixed messages.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banned mask mandates in schools. Now with a massive upswing in cases, larger districts across the state are defying the order and pursuing legal routes.
Marshall meanwhile is meeting with other school district leaders, parents, teachers and medical professionals to sort out a way forward in Anderson County.
He will be the first to tell you he is not a medical professional and he will defer to them when it comes to the safety of everyone involved.
“Being a year and a half into COVID, I think everybody including me understands how this thing changes,” he said. “Most everybody in like-size schools and communities in the state of Texas are following the governor’s mandate right now but they are keeping an active watch on it.”
Marshall sent out a letter to all the families in the district Aug. 5 attempting to make clear what have been, at best, muddy waters to navigate.
He relayed what everyone knows—about the governor’s mandate. He went on to tell parents that while no mask mandate is currently in place, each family, each person should do what they think will keep them safe—be that mask or vaccine or both. But also that in-person learning is the only current option.
“The number one thing people can do is take their own personal precautions,” Marshall said.
He also said most people he talks to are happy to be without masks for the moment.
A local mother of four, Taylor Harris, said she does not want masks in schools and would not vaccinate her children whether they are of age or not. Her kids are 14, 12, 9 and 7 years old.
“For my children, I do not have any concerns about them being back in the classroom,” she said. “Because my children do not have any underlying issues, I am so thankful they have the option to be in their classrooms.”
Though he cannot technically mandate masks, Marshall said he is carefully tuned into medical guidance. What he has received so far does not make him feel it urgent to rebel against the order.
“We are not being advised by our local health officials that the needs are so severe that it warrants going against the order,” he said.
But he intends to stay in regular communication with county health officials and he will listen to their advice.
“I am going to rely on the advice of medical professionals,” he said. “I don’t care what the governor says. That is what we are going to do.
“If there is a strong consensus among our local county officials to take an action, not limited to, but such as masks, then we would pay attention to that.”
Mary Anna Coe, mother of three teens who attend Palestine High School, also wants her kids in school but with layered precautions including masks. Coe cites masking, social distancing, vaccination (including at school health facilities), screening and tracing and educating students on each aspect.
“Classrooms and school is a place of rules for the protection of all students. My gut tells me reasonable and prudent COVID rules/guidelines fall here too,” she said. “As adults we can make choices about times and locations of how we interact, but our students are a very captive audience and deserve our best efforts.”
Marshall said he knows flexibility is key and he hopes local parents understand.
“We understand how difficult it is for parents,” he said. “They call us and say, ‘what are we going to do?’ and I say, ‘well, I can tell you what we are going to do today.’ That is difficult.”
Beyond the health and safety of students, teachers and families, there is the matter of education.
Last year there was a clear and cohesive message from the Governor, the Legislature and the Texas Education Agency, to protect people. Marshall said the accountability system had been changed—if the kids didn’t learn as much it was OK, if attendance was poor it was OK.
“Well that’s not the message this time,” he said. “The message this time is yes we want you to keep people safe, but there is an accountability system and if kids don’t come to school you are going to be punished for their attendance.”
While planning for the school year, they were informed there would be no virtual learning at all and then, even that was tweaked just last week.
The TEA announced it would allow parents and students to take 10 days off for quarantine two times during the year in case of infection or exposure or other illness. Everyone gets those two sets of 10 days and can work virtually.
The caveat?
“The only way we can draw any funding for those kids who miss those days is if we have a teacher to teach them virtually one-on-one, face-to face,” he said. “No way.”
The TEA said it would require a one-to-one ratio for four hours of instruction a day. There is simply not the staffing to accommodate it.
Harris said she thinks online learning as an option would be great in a perfect world.
“However, I think it asks way too much of teachers to do both,” she said.
Coe thinks it should definitely be an option, but would require rigorous structure and if standards aren’t met, the privilege lost.
Marshall said that local school districts are stuck trying to walk the line between appeasing local and federal government.
“When COVID first started, the national government and the state government of Texas were aligned. Well, now have a Texas state government that is fighting the national government and vice versa,” he said. “We get federal funds and state funds and are caught in the middle.”
Like everything associated with the pandemic, changes seem to come every day depending upon changing circumstances.
Marshall said he sympathizes with parents trying to take it all in.
“I talked to quite a few people at Meet the Teacher and then I had conversations all day yesterday with people and what I saw is that people are happy to be back and happy to be going,” he said. “How will they feel at Labor Day? I don’t know, but we have to be prepared to adjust all year long.”
