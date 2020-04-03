Funeral services will be Thursday, April 2, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. at True Vine DOXA Center, Fairfield, Texas 75840 Pastor and Eulogist, Rev. Michael Daniels. Burial will be at the Fairfield Baptist Cemetery, Fairfield, Texas. Irma Thomas passed away March 26,2020 in Conroe, Texas at the age of 5…