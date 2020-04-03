Palestine students will continue to learn remotely, following Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement that students will not return to classrooms until at least May 4. Even so, parents and educators worry about academic losses and a lack of Internet access for some students.
Palestine Independent School District officials have developed a distance learning program, effective since last month, that enables students to learn and earn school credit during the public health emergency.
“Our teachers will put together two-week lesson plans, and we continue to reach out to students and parents,” PIDS spokesperson Larissa Loveless told the Herald-Press this week.
Newspaper machines donated by the Herald-Press sit in front of schools, stacked with lesson plans and ready for pick-ups.
Teachers contact students directly via the internet or phone. Lessons also are delivered by school buses as they take hot meals to students in the school lunch program.
“We delivered 800 meals today alone,” Loveless said Tuesday. “We’re trying everything we can to serve the children and parents in our community.”
Parent Carolyn Clerkley welcomed PISD's efforts to continue students' education. Nevertheless, with classrooms closed, she worries about their academic progress.
“I work at night and need to sleep during the day,” Clerkley, 32, said. “I have to teach in a fast manner, and my kids aren’t getting the hands-on learning they are used to at school. It’s hard to keep them focused.”
More direct communications between teachers, administrators, and students and their parents would help, Clerkley said.
She also worries about lost social experiences for her daughter, who's a senior, and other students. “What about graduation? What about prom?”
Initially, the school suspension was to end April 6. Continued spread of the disease, including Anderson County’s first confirmed case Tuesday, prompted Abbot to extend the declaration.
Palestine resident Faye Ku, a private tutor who home-schools her son, said PISD could benefit by using tutors in distance learning.
Roughly 15% of the community doesn't have the internet connectivity to use distance learning effectively, Ku, 45, told the Herald-Press.
“I hope, going forward, school officials consider allowing private tutors, or other parents, to support teachers and parents. I'd love to support everyone in learning.”
Loveless said teachers and staff are doing everything they can, including posting signs in school windows and posters in front of school buildings, to let students know they are missed.
“It helps the students maintain a connection,” Loveless said. “I am so proud of our faculty and staff; everyone is working outside their comfort zones, doing whatever they can for the students.
“Teachers and administrators, I think, never realized how much love and passion is tied to our Wildcat Nation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.