Concerned about the spread of COVID-19, city council members Monday closed all restrooms in city parks. Voting unanimously, they cited health threats to city workers, especially with increases in vandalism.
“Fecal material has been left on floors, spread on the walls, and used to write with,” Palestine Mayor Steve Presley told the Herald-Press Monday. “It's happening in all public restrooms in every city park.”
Altogether, 14 restrooms in seven locations, including Palestine’s Farmer’s Market, will close until further notice.
With Anderson County’s first case of COVID-19 reported Tuesday afternoon, Presley said risks of exposure have increased.
“We closed the restrooms because of COVID-19,” Presley said. “But this is disgusting – and it is far too dangerous for our employees.”
Parks and Recreation Director Patsy Smith told council members that employees have also found used intravenous needles in some restrooms, likely used to inject heroin or another controlled substance.
“Parks workers will be boarding up the restrooms until further notice,” city Secretary Teresa Herrera told the Herald-Press.
In addition to human waste, Presley said vandals have destroyed or stolen bathroom fixtures, toilet paper, and other city property. Costs to the city have yet to be determined.
