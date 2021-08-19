Palestine Independent School District announced that Friday will be an early release for students.
The half day is an opportunity for the district to assess connectivity as well as student needs for the upcoming year.
Over the last year and half, the school system has learned a lot about what learning looks like in and out of the classroom. They have also learned classroom instruction is the superior option.
“We certainly know that there is not a better place for our kids than to have the face-to-face instruction,” said Chris Kiser, PISD’s assistant superintendent of instruction. “If we can’t have that we have got to find the second best thing to that. That is what we are working on.”
From the time school ended abruptly following spring break in 2020 until now, PISD has worked to find ways to ensure students get the education they need in a manner which works for families.
The drop-off seen in hitting educational goals last year due to COVID and the unusual schedules is now front and center.
To address the needs, Kiser said the district is focused on accelerating instruction.
First and foremost in accomplishing the acceleration is providing each child with a device.
Kiser said many kids had their devices home through the summer. For any that did not, these first days of school have meant making sure every student has one.
The junior high spent the last two days getting devices out and the high school began day one, according to Kiser.
The second part of the plan means ensuring kids have connectivity.
“Connectivity is key,” Kiser said. “Part of Friday is we are going to check for connectivity for students. If students cannot connect, many of ideas and our programs will not work.”
The third part of the plan is providing the programs which will give the much-needed accelerated instruction, Kiser said.
“We have to recapture what was lost,” he said.
Sharon Reed, PISD curriculum director, said the programs have two pieces. One is aligned with the curriculum while the other is a more individualistic piece.
Through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, the district has purchased many programs that will help assess where kids are without teachers even having to develop a plan. The software can look at the child’s needs and place them at appropriate grade-level work.
If there is an area where they are lagging, it will focus on that. If there is an area where they are above grade-level, there will be work to continue advancing.
The district also has what the state calls TCLAS: Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports. It is also designed to put kids back on pace.
“We are in a good spot to give kids everything they need,” Kiser said. “We are excited about it. It is a great plan for kids. It is a great plan for parents.”
He said the programs like Lexia, Eureka and DreamBox take the guesswork out and parents will clearly know where there child is.
“The teachers were having to take their face-to-face lessons and try to adapt them to the online,” Reed said.
This created issues with video recording and downloading among other things.
“The new products we are using, that is already created in the system,” she said.
On the early release day, students will be given two assignments, each of which should take around 20 minutes.
Larissa Loveless, public relations director for PISD, said this will be one of the ways to measure the success with the devices.
“Face-to-face with the teacher, there is no replacement for that,” Reed said. “But we want to be prepared if something happens and we need that virtual option, we have it. So there is this practice Friday.”
It will help gauge student and parent skill and find out if something the district thinks should take 20 minutes ended up taking half a day.
Kiser said it will not take long after the weekend to look at the data and see where the needs are.
They will quickly be able to assess how many did not connect and then narrow down why. Once this is established, solutions will be developed to ensure successful connectivity going forward.
If a family says they did not have the ability to connect, the school system already has the tools to give out including wifi and hot spot options.
“We are trying to stay on top of things the best we can,” Kiser said. “We certainly understand we don’t have a day to lose as far as instruction for our kids.”
While Kiser said he hopes the kids will be in the building to receive face-to-face instruction, he knows current circumstances suggest it might not be possible at some point.
“Everybody is just really super excited that we are back in school,” Reed said.
“Hopefully we can stay in school the entire year and not miss a day but we are certainly making plans and preparing for whatever the COVID situation holds for us,” Kiser said.
PISD students will dismiss on Friday, Aug. 20 at the following times:
Washington Early Childhood Center, Northside Elementary and Southside Elementary at 11:30 A.M. while A.M. Story Intermediate, Palestine Junior High and Palestine High School will dismiss at noon.
