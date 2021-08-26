Following a public hearing, the Palestine Independent School District held its regular meeting on Monday and passed a drop in the tax rate as well as its budget for the school year.
The tax rate was passed at $1.3468 on $100 valuation for the 2021-2022 school year. This includes $1.0268 for maintenance and operations and $.32 for interest and sinking.
The district’s chief financial officer David Atkeisson presented the same budget numbers and tax rate as in the July 19 meeting.
After going through the numbers, board member Michael Bennett expressed his concern over people understanding that though the board approved a lower tax rate it does not necessarily equate to people’s taxes dropping as home valuations have generally gone up.
With a home value of $100,000, the school district’s portion of taxes would be roughly $1,350.
If the $100,000 value is more than what its value was assessed in the previous year, however, the actual tax owed may be higher due to the valuation and not the approved rate.
This is the fifth year out of the last six that the district was able to lower the tax rate, according to Atkeisson and it was a decrease of 5.79 cents from last year.
The board of trustees also approved the school budget at $35,200,000 which is $200,000 less than last year.
All of the consent items were also unanimously approved.
Following a presentation from the assistant superintendent of human resources Suzanne Eiben, the board also approved Texas After School Centers on Education pay for contract employees as well as policy updates.
Early Release Day Results
Chris Kiser, the assistant superintendent of instructional service, presented the results of the early release day last Friday for the purpose of assessing student technology. The district has continued handing out devices to students on all campuses to access school work in and out of the classroom.
According to Kiser, 99% of Southside Elementary and A.M Story students have a district issued device while 85% of junior high students do and 74% of high school students do. Many high school students are using their own laptops or iPads which account for their lower number, Kiser said. They are working on getting more devices into the hands of junior high students.
He reported the half day was a success as they were able to find that around 40-56% of students on each campus was able to connect.
“Some kids said they didn’t have a hot spot, so now we can find those kids and give them a hot spot,” Kiser said. “Some kids we didn’t know, said they lost iPads. Now we can talk to them and find out what’s going on.”
This was an opportunity to find what issues students were having including connectivity or device problems, lost chargers, forgotten passwords and the like.
Regardless, the effort on the half day gave feedback which allows campus administrators to address any issues so each is prepared for future situations where the devices are needed.
“Whatever the issue was, we are going to correct it and get those assignments done,” Kiser said. “Any need that a kid might have, we can satisfy that pretty quickly.”
COVID Protocols
Prior to adjournment, superintendent Jason Marshall opened up discussion on current COVID protocol. Marshall made clear there would be no action taken during the meeting, but wanted everyone to understand what current practices are and options available for the near future.
“We are taking the same cleanliness precautions we were a year ago,” he said.
The district is currently electro-statically cleaning buses twice a day, classrooms nightly, as well as locker rooms and lunch tables.
Schools are not currently social distancing students via desk placement and is not using plexiglass dividers although those are options which can be implemented, according to Marshall.
For a confirmed COVID case, schools are notifying all parents with a student on that campus. Parents of students who were in close contact (within three feet) of the positive student will be notified and will be able to keep the child home if they want.
Currently sick or exposed students will be able to do makeup work via pen and paper or access work on CANVAS or SeeSaw, but the school will not receive funding.
Doctor’s notes are not required except in the case of a truancy or attendance issue. Otherwise a parent can write a note explaining the absence upon the student’s return to school.
We are trying the best we can to put as many students in chairs as we can every day,” Marshall said. “Yes we want to be safe and all those things. This year is different than last year. Every time a student misses, it is between $35-40 a day cut to us.
“We have got to make decisions based on health and safety and we have got to make decisions based on funding because teachers need to get paid whether kids are there or not.”
According to Marshall, Anderson County health advisor Dr. Brandy Ricard-Watson said she cannot mandate masks in the county but is highly encouraging it. At this time, the district is not requiring students to wear masks, but Marshall said they will monitor the situation daily.
He also urged students and parents to do what makes them feel safe—be that vaccination, masks or both.
Administrative Spotlight
At the beginning of the meeting, the board recognized and introduced all of the administrative teams from each school in the district.
“Just appreciate everything that ya’ll do,” said board member and president Stanley Sokolowski. “I hear good things about all of our campuses. I think we have a good administrative team from the top down and bottom up. It makes the schools run efficiently and effectively and I think it services our population and our students very well, so I thank ya’ll for all ya’ll do.”
