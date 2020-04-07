Palestine Police Department interim Chief Mark Harcrow is helping residents answer questions on rules imposed by the declared COVID-19 emergency – guidelines that change frequently.
On Monday, Harcrow started collecting questions from the public, via the department's Facebook page – or, if senders want to remain anonymous, the Facebook page Messenger.
“We wanted to communicate with the public,” Harcrow told the Herald-Press Monday. “We needed a way to provide information, and get rid of any misinformation, fast. A static bulletin or announcement wouldn’t do that; information is changing too fast.”
PPD Community Liaison Michele Herbert set up the Q&A on social media.
“It will evolve as we go, much like the response to the pandemic itself,” she said. “In the future it could also contain video responses.
“We’ll have to see what works best for the public.”
Herbert posted notice of Harcrow’s Q&A on PPD’s Facebook page Sunday, giving residents 24 hours to send in their questions.
At 2 p.m. Monday, Harcrow began answering questions.
“Most of the questions have been very similar,” Herbert said. “People want to know if they need work permits to be out on the road (they don't), or how many people can be in a store at one time.”
With rules and regulations pertaining to the emergency changing often, Herbert said Harcrow is in a position to quickly obtain and disperse the latest information.
“If he doesn’t know the answer, he knows where to find it,” she said.
The project will continue as long as residents have COVID-19-related questions.
“Our plan is to do this, and update as orders change,” Harcrow said. “There’s no instruction manual for this. We are, quite literally, all in this together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.