Limited visitation now available for most patients as elective and non-urgent procedures gradually resume
Palestine Regional Medical Center is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as the hospital gradually resumes elective and non-urgent cases and services at its facilities. The decision was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after careful review of state and federal guidance.
The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day, have been implemented effective immediately.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Roy Finch, chief executive officer of PRMC. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”
As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric patients.
All visitors must be 17 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry and are required to wear a mask and an armband while in the facility.
Visitors do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
Visitors are not allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.
PRMC continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, please visit www.palestineregional.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.