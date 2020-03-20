To meet community medical needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Palestine Regional Medical Center will reschedule elective and non-urgent procedures to ensure the hospital has the resources to meet patient needs in the coming weeks.
“We know it is the right thing to do,” Chief Executive Officer Roy Finch said. “We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue to do everything we can to prepare for the potential impact of COVID-19 on our community.”
PRMC is working closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Hospital Association, as well as following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To stay prepared in a rapidly changing pandemic, the agencies are conserving essential resources to treat COVID-19.
PRMC remains committed to high-quality care and protecting the health and safety of its patients, employees, physicians and community, Finch said. “We want to assure our community that it is safe to come to our hospital, should you or a family member need care.
“Our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to safely respond to viruses and infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”
PRMC thanked community businesses that provided nourishment for its Emergency Department and frontline staff.
The B2B Caring and Sharing group, including Elliott Auto Group, KYYK, Texas Farm Bureau, and Whataburger, were the first to show support, followed by Hospice Plus, Flight for Life, Jocelyn’s Donuts, and Dominos Pizza.
“We are truly grateful for the support of our community,” Finch said.
