Palestine Regional Medical Center announced this week it will resume some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were previously rescheduled, due to widespread caution emanating from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The decision to reschedule procedures, when clinically appropriate, was made in accordance with federal and state guidance and aimed to help preserve critical resources in case of a surge of COVID-19 patients in the community.
Current projections indicate a lower-than-expected volume of COVID-19 in the region, which means less strain on healthcare resources.
“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of making communities healthier,” said Roy Finch, chief executive officer at PRMC. “We remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers, and employees.”
PRMC has continued to follow guidance from federal, state, and local officials, monitor the prevalence of the virus in the community, and evaluate supplies and resources – including personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, gloves, and goggles.
The decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will come after assessing a comprehensive pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks.
The hospital will initially focus on scheduling patients with time-sensitive health needs; those decisions will be made in partnership with attending physicians, surgeons, and other medical professionals.
Patients scheduled and approved for procedures must meet specific requirements, including passing standard COVID-19 screenings. Surgical patients also will be asked to practice “safer at home” behaviors for seven days prior to their procedure to minimize potential exposure, check their temperature twice a day during this seven-day period, report temperatures over 100°F to their provider, and undergo testing for COVID-19.
Patients awaiting information about their previously postponed procedure can expect to hear from their provider or provider’s office to discuss rescheduling at the appropriate time.
PRMC will continue to screen and mask everyone who enters the facility and maintain a zero-visitor protocol for the foreseeable future.
These important measures have had a positive impact on ensuring a safe environment, aligned with federal guidelines. Additionally, the facility has carried out new processes and procedures to further protect the health of patients, providers, and employees.
Visit https://www.palestineregional.com/ to learn more.
In the event of a medical emergency, call 911, or go directly to the Emergency Room. If possible, tell the dispatch agent if your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.
