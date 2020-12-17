The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association’s Texas Tenors concert for Friday, Dec. 19, has been postponed.
PWFAA used a statement on Thursday stating, “Due to concerns with the growing COVID cases in Houston County, the Saturday, Dec. 19 event with the Texas Tenors will be moved to the Spring time. Your tickets will be honored at the Spring Event. The new date for The Texas Tenors will be announced as soon as all arrangements have been made. We appreciate your cooperations with us.”
The third time with their Christmas show, “Celebrate Christmas & Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19 at the Crockett Civic Center.
The three handsome, talented tenors captured the country’s attention in 2009 on season four of America’s Got Talent. This will be their third concert performance in Crockett.
For more information, log onto www.pwfaa.org, or call 936-544-4276.
