Texas State Representative Cody Harris will discuss public education during a town hall Thursday, Dec. 10.
The event begins at 2 p.m. Dr. Jason Marshall, superintendent of Palestine Independent School District, will moderate the discussion.
To ensure adherence to local guidelines on public gatherings, there will be limited live audience attendance at the event.
The event will be streamed via Facebook Live at fb.me/e/3bBhgvPvq.
The event is one of 15 nonpartisan town hall events hosted by the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation leading up to the start of the 2021 Texas Legislative session.
“It is important to Raise Your Hand Texas that we continue convening local conversations with state legislators about public education issues,” said Dr. Libby Cohen, the director of advocacy at the Foundation. “Now more than ever, school — where, when, and how it happens — is top of mind for communities across Texas. Parents and teachers want to know that the Texas Legislature is looking out for public schools as they get ready to head into session.”
The town hall will include questions focused on statewide public education issues such as school funding, assessment and accountability, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on public schools. Participants will also have the opportunity to answer questions about local issues affecting schools in their legislative district.
The Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation develops and strengthens school leaders and teachers, engages families in the educational experience, and advances classroom learning with innovative instructional practices to benefit all students. For more information, visit RYHTFoundation.org, Facebook: /RaiseYourHandTexas, Twitter: @RYHTexas, and Instagram: /RaiseYourHandTexas.
