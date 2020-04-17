Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 statewide precautions will delay school board and other local elections until November. Elkhart and Westwood school board elections, originally slated for May 2, have been postponed until Nov 3.
On March 18, Gov. Abbott ordered all general and special elections scheduled for May 2 to run Nov. 3. The order affects all local elections throughout Texas.
Even so, school boards are acting on the change because bylaws require their approval of the new election date. The governor’s order allows local governments to apply for a waiver, if they decide to schedule elections for another date.
The Palestine Independent School District canceled its election in February. No challengers filed to run for two open seats. In both Elkhart and Westwood, three seats are up for election in 2020.
Westwood and Elkhart school boards called meetings this week to formally approve the delay, which means longer campaigns for candidates and six additional months of service for incumbents. Palestine’s trustees, who filed unopposed in February, will continue their new two-year terms.
Early voting will run Oct. 19-30. The deadline to register is Oct. 5.
Texas law requires voters to register 30 days before the election. Voters can also apply for ballot by mail on Oct. 23.
Westwood
The Westwood school board race has two contested seats: The District 2 seat, held by President Don Rice; and the District 5 seat, filled by Secretary Craig Nivens. Rice previously announced he would withdraw from the race, but did not meet the deadline. Rice and Nivens will continue to serve until November.
Newcomer Jeff Cooper opposes Rice for the District 2 seat, whereas two other newcomers, Marla Naylor and Bryan Jones, are vying for the open District 5 seat. The District 6 incumbent, Ronnie Stanhope, will run unopposed.
For information about Westwood school board elections, visit westwoodisd.net, or call 903-729-1776.
Elkhart
In the Elkhart school board race, incumbent Krispen Rucker, Place 4, did not file for re-election and will serve until November.
Three candidates filed to run for Rucker’s seat: Charles McShan, Tracy Tidrow, and DeWayne Walker. McShann previously served as an Elkhart trustee.
Elkhart incumbents Stephen Hamm, Position 7, and Joe Estes, Position 5, filed unopposed in February.
For information about Elkhart school board elections, visit elkhartisd.org, or call 903-764-2592.
Palestine
Board of Trustees President Michael Bennett, Place 7, filed to run unopposed; Secretary Stanley Sokolowski, Place 6, also filed unopposed.
For information about Palestine school board elections, visit palestineschool.net or call 903-731-8000.
