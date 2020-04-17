Texas schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Friday. The Herald-Press reported in March that school operations would be suspended for the rest of the school year.
The governor's announcement came as no surprise to Wade Stanford, superintendent of the Westwood Independent School District. WISD staff have continued to revise curriculums for home-based learning for the rest of the semester, with input from surveys completed by parents, students, and staff.
WISD is also revising curriculums for summer school – whether virtual or face-to-face – and for the fall semester. “Our staff has worked so hard to redesign instructional delivery, almost overnight,” Stanford said.
More students could attend summer school this year, Stanford said, as students, parents, and staff look to close any learning gaps. Stanford also has set up virtual meetings with students and parents.
The challenge, Stanford said, will be keeping students on track for the next grade level, while making up any lost learning this semester. Stanford said he hopes in-school learning can resume in summer, but said “home-based learning platforms” would continue to play a supporting role in students' education.
“This is adversity, but we're going to grow through it instead of simply go through it,” he said. “We're looking to maximize every minute we have.”
Some educators argue suspending school operations could, academically, cost students six months to a year – a setback especially tough for students from poor families, who typically enter school a year or so behind their more affluent peers.
On Friday, Abbott said distance learning will continue for Texas students, even as campuses for public and private schools and institutes of higher learning remain closed.
Abbott said healthcare professionals told him returning students to school before the end of the school year would be unsafe.
“It’s nice to have definitive answer on the direction we are going to take for the rest of the school year,” said Larissa Loveless, spokesperson for the Palestine Independent School District. “While eduction is important, so is the health and safety of our students, staff, and administrators.”
Loveless aid PISD has worked to ensure its short-term educational plans would extend into a long-term framework for distance learning.
Information about summer school had not yet been established, Loveless said Friday.
Grapeland Superintendent Don Jackson said he supported Abbott's decision.
Abbott said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath will work with public school districts on graduation plans. Raymund A. Paredes, the Texas Commissioner for Higher Education, will work with state universities.
