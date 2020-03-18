Suspending normal school operations will hurt students' academic growth, requiring districts to play catchup next year, Wade Stanford, superintendent of the Westwood Independent School District, said Wednesday.
Statewide, nearly 1,000 school districts have suspended normal operations to curtail the COVID-19 virus. As of Wednesday, Anderson County had not reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.
WISD and other school districts have developed ways to educate students at home, including online instruction and, especially for students without internet access, workbooks and other instructional materials picked up from the school or delivered to students' homes.
“I'm going to be honest, it will hurt,” Stanford told the Herald-Press. “We love our kids. We care about our kids. In my 37 years in education, this was my hardest decision, because of the ripple impact it will have.
“We're already talking about what instruction will look like in summer, and about how we'll change it next year to meet our kids' needs. Our staff continues to work diligently, but there's a reason we teach face-to-face.”
WISD, however, will benefit from using different models of instructional delivery, Stanford said.
During the suspension of operations, WISD students will continue to get meals prepared in the cafeteria and delivered to homes, or picked up from school.
On Wednesday, Westwood schools announced, effective Monday, it would suspend school operations indefinitely. The district will postpone all campus events, field or student trips, and UIL practices and competitions.
Other Anderson County school districts either suspended school operations indefinitely or set tentative dates to resume operations that will be re-evaluated.
Westwood schools didn't issue a tentative date to resume operations because COVID-19-related conditions remain fluid. “Things are changing too radically,” Standford said. “If you look at the exponential growth of this thing, I didn't feel comfortable putting out a date. Then people expect it.”
The Centers for Disease Control has said short-term suspensions or closures are not effective for viral mitigation. It recommends a minimum of eight weeks, which would take school districts to the end of the school year.
Westwood ISD will not layoff staff, most of whom will work from “remote locations,” which generally means home. WISD school board members will meet Saturday to act on a resolution to ensure staff continue to be paid while operations are suspended.
Administrative teams will meet virtually through so-called Google hangouts to maintain “social distancing.”
WISD plans to update its website weekly by noon Friday; the district will try to put all pertinent COVID-related information on one web page.
Other Anderson County school districts have also worked out plans to educate students at home.
Palestine Independent School District campuses will close, except for staff members, through Friday, April 3. Parents and students should check district websites for updates.
PISD will provide take-home breakfasts and lunches, as well as home learning packets or online learning, starting Tuesday.
Parents should complete the home learning survey on the school website, or through Facebook.
Elkhart ISD will close through April 5. It will reassess March 31, and post information on the school website by 3 p.m. that day. The district will provide sack lunches starting Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Elkhart ISD at-home instruction and assignments will be distributed by campus administrators by Tuesday through email.
For students without access to the necessary technology, hard copies of instructional materials will be available Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at lunch pickup locations.
Slocum ISD will suspend normal school operations indefinitely and initiate online and home-based instruction.
University Academy will begin virtual classes Monday. The school will close to students through April 3.
Principals and teachers will contact families to inform them how virtual classes work.
Please check email and the academy website for more information.
Frankston will continue its school closure until April 3. Staff will report on Monday, March 23 in a modified, rotating schedule. The school is working on providing educational instruction to its students. The district will start supplying meals on Monday.
Neches ISD is expected to extend its suspension of normal district operations through April 3.
Cayuga ISD will remain closed through March 27.
Grapeland Superintendent Don Jackson will extend the suspension of normal district operations through April 3.
GISD will continue to provide take-home breakfasts, lunches, and learning packets for students through April 3.
Trinity Valley Community College will extend Spring Break through March 27. It asks students in the Athens campus dorms not to return until further notice.
Parents and students check their district's website for further information. Spectrum is making broadband available free to any student without home internet access.
