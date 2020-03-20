Those experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, should call ahead before visiting a hospital, primary care provider, or urgent clinic. Doing so enables providers to provide proper care and take necessary precautions to keep others from exposure or infection.
In the event of a medical emergency, call 911 or go directly to the Emergency Room. If possible, notify the dispatch agent that your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.
