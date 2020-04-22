On Wednesday, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston amended his shopping order to allow single mothers with children and adults with caregivers, as well as those with other special circumstances, to enter stores together.
The amended order continues to require mass retailers, such as grocery stores, supermarkets, Dollar Stores, Walmart, Lowes, McCoy's, and Tractor Supply, to limit shoppers to one family member at a time, whenever possible.
The order, however, does not apply to single parents who have no one to keep their children; adults needing a caregiver for support; and shoppers with other special circumstances.
This amendment is in response to complaints the previous order unfairly restricted single parents and people with disabilities. The original order on March 19 directed “mass retailers” to limit the number of family members entering their stores to one person at a time.
Johnston said the original order was not to prevent a single mother with no one to keep her children from getting groceries. Nor was it to keep out people who need help to shop. It was to stop people from shopping in hordes and using stores as social clubs.
Johnston wants stores to use common sense, and common decency, when enforcing the rules.
“We need store employees and security personnel to do a better job of asking questions and finding out the circumstances, before just sending people away,” Johnston said. “The intention was to prevent the spread of COVID-19, not to make life harder for everyone.”
Johnston said those with a legitimate reason to enter the store with a child or another should calmly explain the circumstances to the store or officer. If problems persist, they should contact Johnston or Mayor Steve Presley.
Johnston also said that, if shoppers becomes confrontational, store owners should allow them to shop and avoid escalating tensions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.