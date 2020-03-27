On Friday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran issued a stay-at-home order, effective at 11:59 p.m. Friday night. The order is for the next two weeks.
As of Friday, Smith County had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with seven travel related and 20 community spread, said NET Health CEO George Roberts.
Roberts said 17 are at home and 9 in hospitals.
Tyler has had one COVID-19 death, a 91 year old man who died in a hospital.
Gas stations and grocery stores will remain open during the stay-at-home order, but Judge Moran is urging people to exercise discipline and social distancing.
People caught violating the stay-at-home order could face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.
